Noida International Airport to begin commercial flight operations from June 15

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Noida International Airport on Friday announced that commercial flight operations will commence from June 15 -- marking a major milestone for aviation connectivity in North India.

The launch follows the airport’s inauguration by the Prime Minister and the approval of the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, confirming that all security systems and operational protocols are in place in line with regulatory standards.

“The start of services follows the inauguration of the airport by the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the receipt of approval for the ASP from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, which confirms that the airport’s security framework, systems, and operating procedures are in place in line with regulatory requirements, ahead of the launch of commercial services,” the airport said in a statement.

With this clearance, the airport is set to open as a new gateway for passengers, airlines and cargo operators in the National Capital Region and beyond.

The start of operations is expected to ease congestion at existing airports while enhancing travel options for flyers across the region.

IndiGo will operate the first flight from the airport, marking the beginning of scheduled passenger services.

This will be followed by services from Akasa Air and Air India Express, with further details on routes and schedules to be announced in the coming weeks.

Developed to cater to the rising demand for air travel, the airport features modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operational systems and strong multimodal connectivity.

It aims to provide a seamless passenger experience while enabling airlines to operate in a cost-effective and reliable environment.

The commencement of commercial operations is also expected to boost regional connectivity and drive economic growth by opening up new opportunities in tourism, trade and investment across North India.

“Developed to meet the growing demand for air travel, Noida International Airport combines modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operations and strong multimodal connectivity,” the airline said.

“The airport is designed to offer a smooth passenger journey while supporting airlines with reliable and cost-efficient operations,” it added.

--IANS

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