Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a glimpse of her pregnancy workout: ‘Training looks different these days’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu offered a glimpse into her fitness routine during pregnancy.

She shared her pictures from the gym on social media. Alongside the photos, the ‘Oo Antava’ actress spoke about how her approach to training has changed and stressed the importance of listening to one’s body. Sharing a disclaimer, Samantha said that she has been strength training for years and has continued exercising during pregnancy after receiving clearance from her doctor. She also revealed that her trainer is certified in prenatal training and that her workouts have been modified according to her body, experience, and pregnancy.

She further urged people not to consider her workouts as a guide for their own pregnancies. Sharing her workout pictures, Samantha wrote, “A little disclaimer: I’ve strength trained for years and have continued through pregnancy with my doctor’s clearance. My trainer is also certified in prenatal training, and everything you see here is modified for my body, my experience, and my pregnancy.”

“Every pregnancy is different, so please don’t use my workouts as a guide for yours. Speak to your doctor and work with someone qualified before exercising during pregnancy.”

Samantha also shared messages through her images. One video showed the actress performing a chest exercise at the gym. The video carried the text, “Training looks a little different these days. Less about pushing harder. More about listening better.” In another image, the actress wrote, “When you stop at 70 percent of your max.” She added, “Some days I feel strong. Some days I modify.” In the next one, she was seen lying on the floor and wrote, “Some days the workout is mostly lying on the floor.”

Adding to this, the ‘Kushi’ actress said, “I have spent years training my body to do more. Now I am learning to respect it when it asks me to do less.”

The text on the last picture read, “Goals are different when you are growing a tiny human, and I think that might be the strongest thing this body has ever done.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her pregnancy public in June 2026, confirming that she and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are preparing to welcome their first child.

--IANS

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