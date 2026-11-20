Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks traded sharply lower in early deals on Friday, tracking weakness across global markets and profit booking after the recent rally.

Sensex dropped as much as 615 points or 0.74 per cent to an intraday low of 82,403 in early trade.

Nifty 50 declined around 170 points or 0.66 per cent to 25,345 by 9:17 am.

The selling pressure was widespread across sectors with Nifty Metal emerging as the biggest laggard and declining 1.8 per cent.

Nifty PSU Bank declined 0.97 per cent, while Nifty Realty and Oil & Gas indices shed 0.79 per cent each.

In contrast, information technology (IT) shares bucked the trend as the Nifty IT index rose 0.76 per cent.

Among Nifty constituents, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Titan, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Hindalco, SBI and Bajaj Finserv were among top losers.

Analysts attributed the weakness to a combination of global risk aversion and domestic profit taking following the sharp surge in Indian equities this month.

However, they said India's market remains among the strongest-performing globally this month supported by sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and robust corporate earnings.

Experts expect near-term volatility to persist amid global market uncertainty, though they believe strong foreign inflows and earnings momentum could continue to support domestic equities.

In addition, concerns surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) investment theme continued to weigh on global markets after another round of declines on Wall Street. The Nasdaq fell 2.25 per cent overnight, while S&P 500 also declined nearly 2 per cent.

Investor sentiment was also affected by developments surrounding AI company Anthropic's market debut. Although the stock surged after listing, concerns about elevated valuations in the AI space triggered broader selling across technology-linked markets globally.

Additionally, Asian markets showed negative trend as major indices -- Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI -- declined up to 5 per cent.

--IANS

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