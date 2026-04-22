Sam CS works with over 250 world-class technicians for the music of 'Mahavatar Parshuraam'

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Music composer Sam CS, whose music in the first part of the Mahavatar franchise -- 'Mahavatar Narasimha'-- came in for widespread appreciation, is now working with over 250 international techicians for the score of 'Mahavatar Parshuraam', the next instalment in the immensely popular franchise.

Following the massive commercial and critical success of 'Mahavatar Narasimha', Sam's work in this new film, which expands that universe, has created huge anticipation among fans.

Sources close to the music director point out that one of the most remarkable aspects of this new film is that Sam CS has broken away from the conventional process by completing music composition first, even before the creation of visuals.

Typically, music is composed after scenes are finalized in a film, but in this case, the music is being developed first, and the animation and visuals are being designed based on it. This “music-first” approach is rare in Indian cinema.

As a result, the music is not just a background element but becomes the driving force shaping the narrative and emotional flow of the entire film.

Additionally, the film’s technical quality has been elevated to a grand scale. More than 250 international technicians, including Hollywood-experienced musicians, have collaborated on this project. With such a massive team, Sam CS is crafting the music at a global standard, say sources. Grand orchestration, deep sound layering, and music that directly integrates with visuals are key strengths of the film, they add.

Compared to previous installments, 'Mahavatar Parshuraam' will feature entirely new visual models and advanced graphics technology. Correspondingly, Sam CS’s music is also evolving into a new dimension.

In this film, Sam CS is not just functioning as a composer but as a key creative force shaping the emotional foundation of the story in advance, the sources point out. This music-driven filmmaking approach is expected to be a fresh experiment in Indian cinema and offer a unique experience where music and animation merge seamlessly.

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IANS

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