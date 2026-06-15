Sam C S on working with Ram Pothineni in his first film as director: His inputs are valuable! (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, June 15 (IANS) Ace music director Sam C S, who is now scoring music for a number of big films in both Tamil and Telugu, has disclosed that he has already begun working on the music of Telugu star Ram Pothineni's first film as director, tentatively being referred to as #Rapo23.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Sam C S said that he had started the music composing sessions for the film with actor Ram Pothineni, who will not only be directing the film but also be playing the lead character of 'Veera' in the film.

When asked about his first thoughts on working with Ram Pothineni, music director Sam C S said, "He is very clear in what he wants and his inputs are very valuable."

For the unaware, Ram Pothineni, a multi-faceted performer who has consistently showcased his versatility on screen, had on his birthday this year announced that he would be turning director with his upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as #Rapo23.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, he had said, "An exciting journey begins with all your love & blessings. Introducing "Veera" in #RAPO23 -the story of a Lone Wolf. Genre: Psychological Action Thriller. Written & Directed by #RAPO. Produced by Krishna Pothineni. A @RAPO_Cinematics Production.December 2026 Release."

It may be recalled that the actor, after turning a lyricist with his previous film 'Andhra King Taluka', had also surprised audiences by lending his vocals for the first time. Now, the actor has donned the director’s hat, marking his debut as a filmmaker.

The project, formally announced on the occasion of his birthday, is set to be a stylish psychological action thriller - a genre rarely explored in Telugu cinema.

#RAPO23 is being produced by Krishna Pothineni under the newly formed Rapo Cinematics banner. Interestingly with this move, Ram joins the elite league of stars-turned-directors such as Sr. NTR, Krishna, and Pawan Kalyan.

The makers also unveiled a striking birthday special poster that introduced Ram Pothineni’s character as Veera on the occasion.

The poster radiated a dark, intense, and gritty tone featuring Ram from behind, clad in a leather jacket. His sharp, V-cut hairstyle amplified the raw attitude of the character. Dominating the backdrop was a bold red “V”, symbolizing both Veera and a sense of rebellion, danger, and dominance.

The faint outlines of towering skyscrapers on either side evoked a cold, crime-infested cityscape. Adding to the mystery, the tagline “The Story of a Lone Wolf” hinted at a protagonist driven by solitude, instinct, and a complex psychological landscape.

Sources close to the unit had said #RAPO23 was a powerful and groundbreaking narrative conceived by Ram Pothineni himself for his directorial debut.

The film’s regular shoot is set to begin in June, with the makers eyeing a December release this year.

-- IANS

mkr/