Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt join forces with Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito for ‘7 Dogs’

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have joined forces with Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito of the ‘Breaking Bad’ fame for the upcoming film ‘7 Dogs’. The film, helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, brings together talent from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood and the Middle East in a rare international cinematic collaboration.

For directors, ‘7 Dogs’ represents a return to the large-scale action genre after their work on the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise.

Talking about the film’s international collaboration and its India release, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said, “‘7 Dogs’ has always been a truly international film for us. Ahmed and Karim are the heart of the story, and they brought incredible energy to these characters. Around them, we had the opportunity to work with extraordinary performers from different parts of the world, including Monica, Giancarlo, Salman and Sanjay”.

“That combination is what makes the film so special. We are thrilled that audiences in India will now get to experience 7 Dogs on the big screen”, they added.

The film also stars Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz, ara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi, and Max Huang. The film’s combat and stunt sequences were developed with the involvement of 87Eleven, the renowned action and stunt company associated with the John Wick franchise with veteran stunt designer Stephen Dunlevy, whose credits include ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘John Wick’, leading the film’s action and stunt design.

Produced by Sela Studios with the support of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Riyadh Season, ‘7 Dogs’ is directed by filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and has been conceived and co-written by Turki Alalshikh.

The film is set to release in Hindi and English across Indian cinemas on August 21, 2026.

--IANS

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