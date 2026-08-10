Philippines: Training hall built with Indian assistance to benefit 5,500 farmers and fisherfolk

Manila, Aug 10 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain, on Monday handed over the newly-constructed Working and Training Hall at Barangay Aliputos in a ceremony.

According to the Ambassador, the facility, which is built under the India–Philippines Quick Impact Projects (QIP) framework, is expected to benefit over 5,500 farmers and fisherfolk through skills development, capacity building and livelihood opportunities.

"Ambassador Shri Harsh Kumar Jain attended the turnover ceremony of the newly constructed Working and Training Hall at Barangay Aliputos, held at the Sports and Cultural Centre in Numancia, Aklan. He was warmly welcomed at the venue with a traditional lei and Ati-Atihan headgear, reflecting the warmth and hospitality of the people of Numancia. The project was implemented under the India–Philippines Quick Impact Projects (QIP) framework, supporting community-level socio-economic development," the Indian Embassy in the Philippines wrote on X.

"Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Jain underscored that the facility is expected to benefit over 5,500 farmers and fisherfolk through skills development, capacity building and livelihood opportunities. In their addresses, Aklan Governor Hon. Jose Enrique Miraflores, DILG Assistant Secretary Francisco Cruz, and Mayor Rogelio M. Enero II expressed their sincere appreciation to the Government of India for its support and assistance towards the implementation of the project. Mabuhay ang (Long live) Numancia–India friendship!," it added.

On his way to the ceremony, the Ambassador stopped over at the Datu Bangkaya and Arriba Numancia Monuments in Numancia.

"At both sites, he was warmly welcomed by schoolchildren waving Indian and Philippine flags, a touching gesture that beautifully reflected the warmth and friendship of the people of Numancia. The visits offered an opportunity to appreciate Numancia’s rich history, cultural heritage and local identity. Mabuhay ang Numancia!," the Embassy stated on X.

On Sunday, the Ambassador visited the Kalibo Ati-Atihan Museum, Museo it Akean, and Haboean Weaving Studio & Café during his ongoing visit to Aklan Province.

"The visits offered an enriching glimpse into Aklan’s vibrant cultural heritage—from the traditions of the Ati-Atihan Festival and indigenous crafts preserved at Museo it Akean, to the enduring artistry of piña weaving. Mr. Juan Jovian Ingeniero, Regional Director, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Ms. Mariel Cielo Coching, Vice Mayor, Municipality of Numancia, accompanied Ambassador Jain during the visits," the Embassy noted.

–IANS

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