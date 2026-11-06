November 06, 2026 11:17 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan on his biopic: It could lead to people’s reputation sinking

Salman Khan on his biopic: It could lead to people’s reputation sinking

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war-drama ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, has reacted to the chatter around his biopic.

On Friday, Salman attended a special event for the film along with his co-actors in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. During the event he was asked if the ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ is a biopic. He clarified that the film is inspired by the event of the Galwan skirmish. Then the conversation took a turn towards his biopic.

Talking about the same, he told the media, “There’s nothing in my life that will make a film a superhit. However, there’s a lot in my life which could lead to the reputation of a lot of people sinking”.

Meanwhile, talking about ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, the film, which was earlier titled ‘Galwan’, is inspired on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict. Currently, India and China have mended their relationship, and have opened multiple channels as a part of diplomacy.

The actor also denied rumours of the government pressurising him to change the script of the film.

--IANS

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