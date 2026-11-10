Rajasthan: ACB registers bribery case against Junior Accountant in Bhilwara

Jaipur, Nov 10 (IANS) Acting on directions from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Headquarters, the ACB Unit Bhilwara-I has registered a formal case against Dharmveer, a Junior Accountant posted at Panchayat Samiti Kareda in Bhilwara district, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The action follows a complaint lodged with the ACB Bhilwara-I office alleging that the Single Sign-On (SSO) ID of Gram Panchayat Umri had been placed on hold by Block Development Officer (BDO) Gulabchand.

According to the complainant, the BDO demanded Rs 1 lakh through Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Dharmveer to clear the hold on the SSO ID. The ACB conducted a confidential verification of the bribe demand on January 22, 2026.

During the verification process, Dharmveer instructed the complainant to hand over the Rs 1 lakh bribe, intended for BDO Gulabchand, to Shantilal, Secretary of Gram Panchayat Umri.

Verification details also revealed that the complainant had previously paid Rs 40,000 as a bribe in connection with the matter.

Furthermore, Dharmveer directed the complainant to meet the BDO personally regarding the payment. However, a planned trap operation could not be executed as the accused caught wind of the impending law enforcement action.

Following the verification findings, the ACB registered Case No. 317/2026 on November 10, 2026, against Junior Accountant Dharmveer under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

The enforcement action was carried out by the ACB Unit Bhilwara-I under the supervision of Narayan Togas, Deputy Inspector General of Police, ACB Ajmer Range.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Police Inspector Kalpana, with officials stating that the potential involvement of other individuals, including the BDO and Gram Panchayat Secretary, will be determined as evidence emerges.

--IANS

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