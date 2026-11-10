Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany returns to training after hospitalisation

Munich, Nov 10 (IANS) Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has returned to the club's training ground as he continues his recovery from a medical condition that required hospitalisation after he collapsed towards the end of last month.

The 40-year-old Belgian was back at Bayern's training facility at Sabener Straße earlier this week and has also started rehabilitation for a shoulder injury. His return to the club comes as a positive development for the Bundesliga leaders, who had been without their head coach during his recovery period.

Kompany had been taken to hospital after falling ill while watching Bayern's second team train. Medical examinations diagnosed him with meningeal irritation, an inflammation affecting the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Bayern confirmed his return through a statement, expressing optimism about his recovery. The club said Kompany had resumed visits to the training centre at the beginning of the week and was continuing his rehabilitation there.

"Vincent Kompany is on the road to recovery and has been back at the training ground at Säbener Straße since the start of the week. Our head coach is also completing rehab on his injured shoulder there. Kompany was under medical care recently, with assistant coach Aaron Danks filling in," Bayern said in a statement on X.

During Kompany's absence, assistant coach Aaron Danks took responsibility for the team and guided Bayern through a successful run of results. The Englishman oversaw four victories and one draw across five matches, ensuring that the club maintained its momentum despite the absence of its head coach.

Kompany took charge of Bayern in 2024 after leaving Burnley and has since established the team among the leading contenders in German football. The former Manchester City captain previously enjoyed a distinguished playing career, winning multiple trophies during his time in England.

Bayern are scheduled to return to Bundesliga action against Cologne on November 20, following the conclusion of the international break. Kompany's recovery will remain an important consideration for the club as preparations begin for the upcoming fixture.

--IANS

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