Salman Khan dismisses rumours about government pressurising him to make changes to ‘Maatrubhumi’ script

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has quashed the rumours about the Government of India pressurising him to change the script of his upcoming war-drama ‘Maatrubhumi’.

On Friday, Salman attended a special event for the film along with his co-actors in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

He told the media, “So, this narrative that we are going against China, and our government has put pressure on us to change its script, and rewrite it, all this is nonsense. It's not true at all. We have made a film on soldiers, their families, and what they go through, what the soldiers from both sides go through. So, there are no negative forces in this”.

“These are just circumstances. Circumstances are negative. And how these soldiers, their nation comes first. They like each other, but then when a situation comes, the nation comes first. And both the sides are trying to solve this”, he added.

The film, which was earlier titled ‘Galwan’, is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict. Currently, India and China have mended their relationship, and have opened multiple channels as a part of diplomacy.

--IANS

aa/