Salman Khan: Discussion around ‘Ramayana’ should be focused on film, not its VFX, casting, production budget

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war-drama ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, has shared his opinion on the recently released Indian epic ‘Ramayana’.

On Friday, Salman attended a special event for the film along with his co-actors in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

He told the media, “I think the discussion around ‘Ramayana’ should be focused on ‘Ramayana’, and not the VFX, cost of production and other peripherals. This entire narrative of INR 4000 crores around the film, and its VFX is redundant. The discussion should be around ‘Ramayana', Ram, Sita and Ravan”.

The film has attracted considerable attention owing to its VFX, casting, and more recently its music composed by the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman in collaboration with the legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

Meanwhile, talking about ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, the film, which was earlier titled ‘Galwan’, is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict. Currently, India and China have mended their relationship, and have opened multiple channels as a part of diplomacy.

The actor also denied rumours of the government pressurising him to change the script of the film.

--IANS

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