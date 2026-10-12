October 12, 2026 9:58 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan confirms he will appear in the final season of ‘Kofee with Karan’

Salman Khan confirms he will appear in the final season of ‘Kofee with Karan’

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has confirmed that he will grace the couch for the final season of the chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

On Monday, show host Karan Johar took to his Instagram, and shared a new promo in which the superstar said that he will be featuring on the show. Karan Johar, who is the show host, then interjected and revealed that this will be the last season of the chat show.

KJo wrote in the caption, “One last time…a koffee with the one & only bhaii. Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on The Peacock Hub On JioHotstar”.

‘Koffee with Karan’ premiered in 2004, and is known for its candid conversations with Bollywood stars, rapid-fire rounds, personal revelations, gossip and playful exchanges about relationships, rivalries and careers. Its celebrity couch and controversial questions have frequently generated headlines, viral clips and pop-culture moments. Over the years, the show has featured actors, filmmakers, sports personalities and other prominent guests.

Salman Khan's appearances have been particularly memorable for their unfiltered humour and unexpected candour. During his debut appearance in Season 4, Salman surprised viewers by admitting that he was a virgin, joking that he had saved himself for his future wife. His deadpan delivery and willingness to address his famously private personal life became one of the show's most widely discussed moments. His appearances have also featured candid reflections on relationships, marriage and his public image, often delivered with his characteristic mix of sarcasm, confidence and comic timing.

Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute to 'Bhau' Nana Patekar. Salman uploaded a black-and-white photograph of the late veteran actor on his Insta Stories and wrote, "Nanaaaaaaaaaa Rest in peace bhau (sic)”.

Salman Khan and Nana Patekar appeared together in the 1996 musical 'Khamoshi: The Musical', which also featured Manisha Koirala and Seema Biswas in crucial roles.

--IANS

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