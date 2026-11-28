New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Saturday said that a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) between India and Canada could help more than double the bilateral trade to $70 billion annually by 2030.

Canada and India traded $30.4 billion in goods and services last year.

“At today’s Canada-India Investment Forum, we discussed how a comprehensive economic partnership agreement could help more than double that figure to $70 billion annually by 2030,” Anand said during the event.

She further stated that greater predictability and more reliable market access would give businesses the confidence to make long-term investments, expand operations, and build stronger commercial partnerships.

“As we look ahead to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, there is a significant opportunity to build on this momentum and unlock even greater economic potential between our two countries,” Anand highlighted.

India and Canada are making rapid progress on negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with both sides aiming to conclude talks ahead of PM Modi's proposed visit to Canada in December.

Earlier this month, Canada’s Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu said that the sixth round of trade talks with India is currently underway, with both countries aiming to finalise the CEPA before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to his country next month.

Sidhu held a meeting with India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to take the trade talks ahead. Both sides highlighted energy, uranium, critical minerals, and investment as core pillars. Sidhu noted that Canada is scaling up its LNG projects, aiming to be the fifth-largest global exporter within five years, which will enable the country to support India's rising energy demand.

Canada remains a leading investor in India, with institutional investors and pension funds (such as Fairfax) having invested over $100 billion. Discussions also touched on expanding tech collaborations in artificial intelligence and data infrastructure.

—IANS

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