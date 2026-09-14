Salman Khan arrives at Sohail Khan’s house for Ganpati celebrations in signature head gear

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived at his brother Sohail Khan’s house in the city to welcome Lord Ganpati. The actor, who hosts the current season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, was dressed casually.

However, he wore a head gear in line with recent public appearances to presumably hide his look from his upcoming film.

Other guests at Sohail Khan’s house included Pooja Hegde, Neha Dhupia her husband Angad Bedi and social media influencer Orry.

Salman Khan and his family are known for celebrating Ganeshotsav with a lot of enthusiasm courtesy the muli-faith culture in their home.

Every year, his family welcomes Lord Ganesha into their home, with Salman participating in the prayers, aarti and festivities with characteristic warmth. What makes these celebrations especially meaningful is the multi-faith spirit of the Khan household.

Salman’s father, screenwriter Salim Khan, is Muslim, while his mother, Sushila Charak (Salma Khan), was born into a Hindu family; his stepmother, Helen, is Christian. The family has long embraced different religious traditions without treating faith as a barrier. Their Ganpati celebrations therefore feel less like a celebrity spectacle and more like a reflection of India’s pluralistic culture, where devotion, family and shared traditions can comfortably coexist. For Salman, the festivities have become a cherished annual ritual, celebrated with relatives, friends and generations of Bollywood personalities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas.

--IANS

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