Ceremonial torch handed to Uzbek GM Sindarov by AICF Prez Narang ahead of Chess Olympiad

Bengaluru, Sep 14 (IANS) The official countdown for the Chess Olympiad 2026 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, was marked with the handing over of the ceremonial torch bearing the Olympiad flame by FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand and AICF president Nitin Narang to Candidates 2026 winner and top Uzbek player Javokhir Sindarov here.

The Chess Olympiad is the most prestigious team competition, with the world’s best set to compete in Samarkand from September 15-27.

The Chess Olympiad Torch Ceremony was started by FIDE in 2022 on the lines of the Olympic flame to celebrate the global reach of the sport and build excitement for the competition.

“The Chess Olympiad Torch is a powerful symbol of how the game connects nations and generations. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi began this tradition in India in 2022, and it is special to see the flame now travel from India, the game’s birthplace, to Uzbekistan, two nations with a deep and growing chess culture. We wish Javokhir Sindarov and Uzbekistan the very best as Samarkand prepares to welcome the chess world,” said Nitin Narang, President, All India Chess Federation.

India is the defending champion in both the open and women’s categories and is a favourite to defend the titles.

GM Sindarov is in India to participate in the Global Chess League (GCL) Season 4 in Bengaluru.

The 46th edition of the Chess Olympiad, an international team event organised by FIDE, will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 15 to 27, 2026.

Of the 1,980 participants- 1,032 in the Open and 948 in the Women's event- are expected to comprise the various 208 registered teams from 205 nations in the Open section and 191 from 188 nations in the Women's section.

A total of 11 rounds will be played in both the Open and Women's events, and each will feature four players from one team facing four players from another team.

--IANS

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