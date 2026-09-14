Discussed about the Asia Cup trophy, decided not to take it from Naqvi, says Shukla

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said the decision not to accept the Women’s Asia Cup from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi following their tournament victory in Dubai was something they decided after thorough discussion.

At the Dubai International Stadium, India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs on Sunday to secure their record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. But Harmanpreet Kaur's squad declined to collect the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister and head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The stance mirrored the decision taken by the Indian men's team after their 2025 Asia Cup victory over Pakistan. Following a 50-minute delay, Naqvi distributed runners-up medals to Sri Lanka before the presentation ceremony concluded abruptly.

“We discussed the trophy issue and decided not to take it from him. He didn't object to it, and we told our team. They gave whatever they had and left. There was no quarrel, no fight, no clash, and what (Devajit) Saikia ji said is right. When you sit in a match, everyone sits and meets there. It doesn't mean that you have to criticise them hugely. When you sit in a match, everyone sits there and meets all people from various countries,” Shukla told reporters after returning from Dubai.

The incident happened in the light of ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two countries, with the Indian men's side still yet to collect their 2025 Asia Cup trophy. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and Shukla were seen conversing cordially with Naqvi in the Royal Box during the match, as the visuals drew wide social media attention.

With the squad preparing to depart for the Asian Games in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Shukla expressed confidence that the team would maintain their winning momentum on the international stage.

“We had won the Asian Games. We have now won the Asia Cup. Our women have once again made us feel honoured. We will continue to win. Our team is going to Japan tomorrow, and we will win there as well. We have a lot of hope. We have a lot of enthusiasm in our women's team, and they will give a very good performance,” he added.

--IANS

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