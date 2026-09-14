Nottinghamshire sign India seamer Mukesh Kumar for last two County games

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Nottinghamshire have signed India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar for the final two matches of the 2026 County Championship season, the English county club announced on Monday.

IANS had previously reported on August 30 that there was a possibility of Mukesh and senior India pacer Mohammed Shami turning out in the later stages of the County Championship. This news agency also understands that Shami too might sign a deal to play in fag end of the County Championship.

Mukesh, 32, has taken 32 wickets across 26 international appearances for India, including three Test matches. His arrival will boost Nottinghamshire’s bowling attack for their crucial run-in period in the competition. The county stint marks the first time Mukesh will represent a domestic team outside India.

“I am really pleased to sign for Nottinghamshire at an important time in the season. I can’t wait to arrive in England and test myself in county cricket. I want to contribute as much as I can while I am here to help Nottinghamshire to success, and I am looking forward to working with the coaches and my new teammates.”

“Coming to England is always a good challenge, and I am excited by the chance to play for a new team in new conditions. I will give everything while I am part of Nottinghamshire, and I hope together, we can be successful,” he said in a statement.

Mukesh, who turns out for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, brings a formidable first-class record to Trent Bridge, having taken 233 wickets in 61 matches at an average of 21.79, including ten five-wicket hauls. His career-best match figures of 10-50 came for Bengal against Bihar in the Ranji Trophy in February 2024.

Mukesh arrives in England match-ready after helping East Zone secure the Duleep Trophy title in Chennai. Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores welcomed the signing, highlighting the bowler's pedigree and recent competitive rhythm.

“We’re really excited to get Mukesh over at what is a crucial time of the season. He comes straight off the back of a really competitive game in the Duleep Trophy Final, in which he was on the winning team and played a pivotal role in securing the win for East Zone.”

“Mukesh's quality as a bowler is not in question, knowing how hard it is to compete to play in the Indian team. It's fantastic for us to get a player who’s match-ready and in full competitive mode ahead of two big games for the club,” he added.

--IANS

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