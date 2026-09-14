September 14, 2026 11:59 PM हिंदी

Israel will continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure in security zone in Lebanon: Netanyahu

Israel will continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure in security zone in Lebanon: Netanyahu (File Image)

Jerusalem, Sep 14 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel has achieved another massive victory over Hezbollah and that the destruction of terrorist infrastructure in the security zone in Lebanon will continue.

"We have achieved another massive victory over Hezbollah: We have destroyed its major terrorist stronghold on the Beaufort Ridge and the Ali al-Taher Ridge. Our policy is clear: We will continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the security zone in Lebanon. We will continue to remove any threat to the State of Israel," the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel said on social media platform X.

"And from here, I say to our enemies: If you haven't learned the lesson by now, and you choose to attack us again, you will suffer even heavier blows. There is still work to complete, and with God's help, we will complete it," it added.

Last month, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that progress had been made on border issues and the return of prisoners during the latest negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome.

Speaking at a Cabinet session on August 7, Aoun said the Rome talks addressed four main issues: a ceasefire, the demolition and bulldozing of houses, the border, and the return of prisoners and the identification of pilot areas, according to a statement released by the Lebanese presidency.

He noted that "positive progress" had been made on the border and prisoners' issues, expressing hope that practical steps would emerge soon, the statement said.

He said the US administration would work to address the remaining issues of a ceasefire and pilot areas, adding that US General Joseph Clearfield would arrive in Beirut soon to follow up on these matters, reports said.

The remarks came a day after Israeli and Lebanese officials finished three days of negotiations in Rome aimed at advancing security arrangements along their border and implementing a framework agreement reached in Washington in late June, local media reported.

The talks, opposed by Hezbollah, are the seventh round of negotiations between the two governments, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

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