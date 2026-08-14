Aiming to make most of being in The Hundred ahead of Women’s Asia Cup: Deepti

Leeds, Aug 14 (IANS) India's off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma said she is utilising her ongoing stint with Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred women’s competition to sharpen her game across all departments ahead of the crucial Women’s Asia Cup starting on August 28 in Dubai.

Turning out for Sunrisers Leeds, Deepti is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 12 scalps. "There is still some time left for the Women's Champions Trophy, which will be played in February 2027. So right now, my focus is on The Hundred. The Women's Asia Cup is starting from 28th August, and that is an important tournament for the Indian team.

“Playing in The Hundred is giving me a great opportunity to work on my skills in all three departments, batting, bowling, and fielding. I am trying to make the most of this tournament so that I can go into the Asia Cup well prepared. I am giving my best for Sunrisers Leeds, and that will help me grow as a player and also benefit the team in the long run," Deepti told JioStar.

Expressing her joy at representing Sunrisers Leeds, Deepti admitted that playing at home in front of a passionate crowd has been a unique experience. "I was very excited when I was picked for Sunrisers Leeds, because orange is my favourite colour. So, it always feels good wherever I see orange. Playing on our home ground here in Leeds is special. The ground is full of Sunrisers fans, and everywhere I look, I see orange.

“I think the fans must also be enjoying watching us perform well at home. As a team, we really appreciate each other's contributions, whether it's a good innings or a tight bowling spell. We are enjoying that as a group. The more we learn from these experiences, the better it will be for us," she added.

Speaking about the pressure and honour that comes with representing the country on the international stage, Deepti, the Player of the Tournament in 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup triumph, stated that playing for India remains the ultimate moment of pride for her. "When you wear the blue jersey, it fills you with pride, for yourself, for your family, and for your country. It's not just a jersey; it's the result of years of hard work and sacrifice.

“When expectations are high and you are able to deliver for the nation, that feeling is special. There is a responsibility that comes with it, but it's a responsibility we all welcome. Everyone wants us to succeed as a team and bring happiness to the fans who support us. That is what drives us to keep giving our best every time we step onto the field."

Known for her composure during clutch moments, Deepti explained how she thrives when faced with high-voltage game situations. "For me, every match is important. It's not just about the Women's Champions Trophy. I try to give more than 100% in every game I play, whether it's a big tournament or any other match.

“The more I can contribute to the team, the better it is. I really enjoy taking on challenges. Whenever tough situations come up, I'm always ready for them. I actually enjoy those pressure moments because they push me to perform better," she concluded.

--IANS

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