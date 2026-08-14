Bhagyashree explores Kashi’s flavours, relishes Bati Chokha, roasted Sattu Bati and khichdi

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree recently gave a glimpse into her culinary exploration of Kashi, sampling some of the city’s traditional and comforting flavors.

During her visit, the actress indulged in a hearty spread featuring Bati Chokha, roasted Sattu Bati, and khichdi with desi ghee. The traditional fare offered Bhagyashree an opportunity to experience the rich local flavors of the region. Bhagyashree shared a video of her visit to Kashi on YouTube, offering a glimpse of a different side of the city through its local food, culture and everyday charm.

Bhagyashree described Kashi as the “eternal city” and said she wanted to showcase a side of the destination that goes beyond its conventional tourist attractions. “You must have been to Kashi thousands of times, but now look at it from a different perspective. We will not only see its temples and ghats but will also feel a form that touches the heart,” she said, adding that the visit was not merely a journey but an experience.

The ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress also spoke about Kashi’s deep connection with art and culture. She said the city’s association with creativity is one of the reasons she feels drawn to it repeatedly. “Because we are also from the world of art,” she said.

During her spiritual exploration, the actress also spoke about the tradition of visiting Kaal Bhairav before seeking blessings at Kashi Vishwanath. She explained that Kaal Bhairav is regarded as the protector and “kotwal” of Kashi, and that devotees traditionally seek his blessings before visiting Lord Shiva.

Bhagyashree also explored the authentic local preparation of Bati Chokha, featuring Sattu Bati roasted over a fire, along with smoky brinjal and potato Chokha. She also enjoyed khichdi topped with generous amounts of pure ghee. Describing the experience, she said there was “no comparison to the fragrance and taste of this soil.”

“Today we are going to explore the authentic Kashi-style Bati Chokha. Roasted Sattu Bati on fire. Smoky Brinjal and Potato Chokha. And on top, Khichdi with a lot of pure ghee. There is no comparison to the fragrance and taste of this soil. The real fun of eating is when you grind chutney on a mortar and pestle. You don't get to experience this everywhere.”

Bhagyashree concluded that Kashi offers a different experience the moment one arrives, making the city a place where spirituality, culture, art, and food come together.

--IANS

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