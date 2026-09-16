Kapil Sharma on season 5 of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: ‘We will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is all set to return with the fifth season of his popular comedy show, “The Kapil Sharma Show.”

Talking about returning to the show, Kapil said he is looking forward to celebrating the upcoming festive season with the audience and making the occasion even more special through the show. Kapil said, “Every season, we think we have done enough masti (fun), and then we realize that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that’s what keeps us going.”

“We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly… be it Diwali or Christmas. Bas lifafe Archana ji se duur rakhiye, baki hum Hasi ka Tyohaar to le kar aa hi rahe hain! (Just keep the gifts and envelopes away from Archana ji, we are coming soon with the festival of laughter.)"

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix, said, “Returning after a six-month gap, the anticipation around the show has been building, and we're thrilled to bring it back with an exciting line-up of guests and right at the start of the festive season. This season is all about ‘har type ka funny,' with Kapil truly living up to his title as the comedy king. We're excited to bring audiences fresh moments, unexpected surprises, and, above all, more reasons to make ‘Hasi Ka Tyohaar’ a celebration for everyone.”

On Wednesday, the makers shared an exciting promo on social media, writing, “Dhol, nagaada sab bajege, kyunki Hansi Ka TyoHAHAar ab Netflix pe sajega! Dekhiye The Great Indian Kapil Show, Season 5 from 26th September, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix.” The promo reflects a festive vibe, with Kapil Sharma leading the much-loved team of Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, all dressed in traditional attire and adding to the celebratory mood.

The “Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5” will premiere on Netflix from 26th September. With Kapil Sharma leading the show, the much-loved team of Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu will return with their trademark humor and fun.

--IANS

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