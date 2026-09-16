Deandra Dottin re-signs with Melbourne Renegades for WBBL 12

Melbourne, Sep 16 (IANS) Melbourne Renegades have received a major boost ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season, as West Indies star all-rounder Deandra Dottin has confirmed her return to the club for another season.

Dottin, regarded as one of the most powerful all-rounders in T20 cricket, will begin her third season with the Renegades after playing in all of the team’s matches in WBBL 11.

Her return follows the Renegades’ re-signing of West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews. The duo played a key role in Melbourne’s maiden WBBL title triumph in WBBL 10 and will now reunite in red for the upcoming season.

Matthews missed WBBL 11 because of injury, while Dottin remained an important part of the Renegades’ campaign.

Melbourne Renegades High Performance Manager Clint McKay welcomed Dottin’s return, saying the West Indies star would bring significant experience and match-winning ability to the squad.

“Deandra is one of the most impactful players in world cricket, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back to the Melbourne Renegades. She was a huge part of the WBBL 10 title success, and we know exactly what she can bring to our group both on and off the field. Her ability to influence games with both bat and ball is exceptional,” McKay said.

Dottin’s signing follows Cricket Australia’s changes to the overseas contracting system for WBBL 12. The overseas player draft has been scrapped, and the competition has returned to an open-market system that allows clubs to sign international players directly.

Dottin said she was excited to return to Melbourne and to link up with Matthews again.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Renegades and especially playing with Hayley Matthews once again,” Dottin said.

“We’ve shared some special memories on the field together, and being back in Melbourne, where we won a title together, brings back plenty of great memories. I’m excited for the season ahead,” she added.

Dottin made history as the first woman to score a T20I century and has established herself as a proven match-winner with bat and ball. Her return gives new Renegades coach Gavan Twining another experienced option as the team builds its squad for WBBL 12.

The Renegades currently have eight players under contract for the season, including Dottin, Matthews, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Courtney Webb.

Alice Capsey has moved to the Sydney Sixers, and Charis Bekker is also out of the squad. Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Sara Kennedy, Naomi Stalenberg and Tayla Vlaeminck remain uncontracted.

--IANS

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