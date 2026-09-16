Raveena Tandon: Apart from Lolo and me, don’t think anyone else pairs up with Govinda as brilliantly

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon has spoken about reminiscing her iconic on-screen pairing with Govinda and said that apart from Karisma Kapoor and her, she doesn’t think anyone else pairs up with the star as brilliantly

Raveena, who will feature as a special guest in the show India’s Best Dancer Season 5 semi-final episode, will be seen reminiscing about her on-screen pairing with Govinda and the interesting story behind the 1998 film Dulhe Raja.

During a conversation with host Harssh Limbachiyaa in the upcoming episode, Raveena recalls how she and Govinda had signed films together earlier, but things did not work out.

However, a trip to Calcutta for a store opening led to an unexpected conversation with Govinda, who suggested that they should do a film together. The two then visited a temple before beginning work on Dulhe Raja.

Raveena said in a statement: “Ji actually kahani aisi thi ki Chichi aur mera kahin na kahin humne filmein sign ki thi lekin woh work out nahi ho rahi thi, something or the other was not working out toh fir ek aisa hua ki hum Calcutta gaye the store opening ke liye toh Chichi ne bola yaar Raveena kuch toh karna chahiye humein ek film karni chahiye saath mein, meri ek film hai chal hum log pehle mandir chalte hain fir hum log Kali Mata Rani ke mandir gaye waha pe subah-subah 5:30 baje pooja ki aur phir aaye and next day we started Dulhe Raja and it worked out so well for us (sic).”

(The story was that Chichi ‘Govinda’ and I had signed films together at some point, but they weren’t working out. Something or the other would always go wrong. Then, one time, we went to Calcutta for a store opening. Chichi said, ‘Raveena, we should do something together. We should make a film together. I have a film—come, let’s first go to the temple.’ So we went to the Kali Mata temple, offered prayers early in the morning at around 5:30, and then came back. The very next day, we started Dulhe Raja, and it worked out so well for us.)

Speaking about her equation with Govinda, Raveena added: “And I think dekha jaaye toh Chichi ji ke saath aaj bhi jab baat hoti hai toh besides Lolo and me I don’t think we pair up anyone else that brilliantly with Chichi.”

(And if you look at it, even today, whenever I talk to Chichi ji, apart from Lolo and me, I don’t think anyone else pairs up with Chichi as brilliantly.)

“Sense of dancing, unki sense of timing, unki sense of comedy main toh logon ko bolti hoon, comedy timing toh maine Chichi se hi sikhi hai.”

(His sense of dancing, his sense of timing, his sense of comedy—I tell people that I actually learned comic timing from Chichi.)

Raveena also recalls how their love for dance turned into a playful challenge while shooting their song “Ladka Deewana Lage”.

She said, “Toh ye jo gaana tha ye actually is gaane se start kiya aur jo aap dekhenge ek shot hum ek dusre ko dekhte hain aur meri aur Chichi ki itni hansi nikal rahi thi na…”

(So, this song was actually where it all started. In one shot, when you see the two of us looking at each other, we were laughing so much…)

“Because that was a first time we could see both of us used to love dancing and hum log literally dancing mein ek dusre ko challenge kar rahe hain ki tu better shot dega ki mai better shot dungi so we used to be like that toh vo gaane mai hi hamarai jo tuning bethi uske baad lagataar Garib, Dariya Gyarah picture ki saat mai.”

(Because it was the first time we realized that we both loved dancing. We were literally challenging each other through our dancing… ‘Will you give the better shot, or will I?’ That’s how we used to be.)

(The chemistry and understanding we developed while doing that song continued afterward, and we went on to work together in Gair, Dariya Dil, Gharana, and Aunty No. 1.)”

India’s Best Dancer Season 5 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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