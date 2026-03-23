Salima, Hardik among Player of the Year nominees as Hockey India unveils Annual Awards nominations

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Hockey India announced the nominees for the Annual Awards 2025 on Monday, with the event scheduled for March 27. These awards will honour exceptional performances and contributions to Indian hockey throughout the 2025 season.

One of the evening's most esteemed honours is the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year, presented to the best male and female players. The ceremony will also showcase emerging talent with the Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under-21) and the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under-21).

Excellence in various playing positions will be honoured with specific awards: the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year, the Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year, the Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year, and the Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year.

A total of 32 nominees from these eight categories have been selected for the final shortlist.

The ceremony will feature additional recognitions, including the Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement and the Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution. Officials will be honoured with awards such as the Hockey India President Award for Umpire/Umpire Manager of the Year, the Hockey India President Award for Technical Official of the Year, and the Best Member Unit Award.

A ceremony will honour the Indian Men’s Hockey Team that won the gold medal at the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, 2025, as well as the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team that secured bronze at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu, 2025. Additionally, the Member Units will be recognised for their achievements in the 15th Hockey India National Championships.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “As we enter a crucial year for Indian hockey, it's important that we recognise the standout performers and contributions made in the last year. The Hockey India Annual Awards recognise the dedication and achievements of players and officials who continue to elevate the standard of Indian hockey. We look forward to celebrating their efforts and the progress Indian hockey has made.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, “These awards acknowledge the collective efforts of everyone involved in the sport, including players, coaches, officials and member units. Their commitment has played a vital role in strengthening the hockey ecosystem in India. We are looking forward to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of our hockey fraternity.”

Nominees for the Hockey India Eighth Annual Awards 2025.

Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2025: Prince Deep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Suraj Karkera

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2025: Sanjay, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2025: Hardik Singh, Sumit,Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2025: Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Navneet Kaur, Shilanand Lakra

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2025 (Women – Under 21): Sakshi Rana, Jyoti Singh, Sunelita Toppo, Kanika Siwach

Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2025 (Men – Under 21): Prince Deep Singh, Manmeet Singh, Anmol Ekka, Arshdeep Singh

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2025 (Women): Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Savita

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2025 (Men): Hardik Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek

--IANS

vi/bc