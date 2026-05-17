'Agli baari Congress ki' impossible even in seven lifetimes: HM Amit Shah targets Rahul in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, May 17 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) recent electoral victories in Gujarat, saying the Congress continued to make claims of forming governments despite repeated defeats.

Speaking at a public programme in Gandhinagar after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 620 crore, Union Minister Shah said the BJP’s victories in municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayat elections reflected public confidence in the party’s governance model and development agenda.

HM Amit Shah said Gujarat's voters had repeatedly backed the BJP because of the party’s sustained connect with people and its development-oriented administration.

Referring to Congress campaigns in the state, he said opposition leaders continued to make claims about future victories despite poor electoral performances.

“Rahul Gandhi was holding workers’ meetings here saying ‘Agli baari Congress ki’. Brother, that is not going to happen even in seven lifetimes,” HM Shah said during his address.

He added that the BJP’s confidence stemmed from its work and not from arrogance. “This is not arrogance at all. Arrogance is never the nature of BJP workers. It is self-confidence based on work,” he said.

HM Shah said the BJP had won all municipal corporations where elections were held in Gujarat.

He further said the party secured victory in 77 out of 84 municipalities, 33 out of 34 district panchayats and 253 out of 260 taluka panchayats.

According to HM Shah, the BJP’s electoral strength had been built over the years through booth-level organisation and sustained grassroots work carried out by party workers among the public.

He credited BJP workers with maintaining close contact with citizens and addressing local issues across both villages and urban areas.

The Union minister also referred to the role played by BJP workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said party workers distributed food kits, arranged hospital assistance, managed testing arrangements and supported vaccination drives while working directly among people.

“Many workers themselves came under the grip of coronavirus and some lost their lives, but they continued serving society,” he said.

HM Shah said the people of Gujarat had continued to support the BJP since the 1990s because of the commitment shown by party workers and elected representatives.

Along with political remarks, HM Shah also spoke about development projects being undertaken in Gandhinagar.

He said projects related to drinking water supply, sewage treatment, lake beautification, cement roads, libraries, yoga centres and healthcare facilities had been taken up jointly by the state government and the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

“The works worth Rs 620 crore will improve ease of living in both newly added and older parts of Gandhinagar,” he said.

The programme was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Mayor Miraben Patel, State Urban Development Minister Darshanaben Vaghela, MLA Alpesh Thakor and senior administrative officials.

--IANS

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