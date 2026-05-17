When Sunil Dutt recalled a heart melting gesture by young Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Late legendary actor Sunil Dutt once recalled a heartwarming gesture by his son and actor Sanjay Dutt.

When he appeared on the chat show "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", Sunil Dutt recalled how a young Sanjay gave his jacket to a random boy who was battling the cold weather.

Sharing the incident with host Farooq Sheikh, the 'Mother India' actor was heard saying, "I remember once we came to Delhi for a wedding. It was winter. His mother (Nargis Dutt) got him a nice jacket. He saw a boy standing outside in the cold. When he came in, he didn't feel like eating or doing anything. His mother asked him, "What's the matter? Why don't you eat?"

To this, Sanjay replied, "There's a boy outside. He's feeling very cold. And I want to give my jacket to him."

Later on, Sunil Dutt went with Sanjay and gave the jacket to the boy.

It must be noted that Sunil Dutt directed Sanjay in his debut movie, "Rocky".

Sanjay recalled how his father was like a 'Hitler' on the set.

Remembering an incident from the Kashmir shoot, he said, "Dad had already placed the shot, and his assistant came to me and said, "Go and eat your food". When I told him, "But it is not break yet", he said, "No it is break time, go and eat", Sanjay shared.

As Sanju was having his food in the restaurant, people came running and told him, "Dutt Sahab is shouting."

When Sanjay came back on the set, he got a massive scolding from his father.

"How dare you go and eat when the entire unit is standing here? Have you become a star already?," Sunil Dutt had said.

However, when Sunil Dutt later asked his assistant, "Did you tell him to go and have food?", he simply denied, putting the entire blame on Sanjay.

--IANS

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