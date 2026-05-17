Drones strike causes fire in UAE nuclear power plant premises

Abu Dhabi, May 17 (IANS) A fire was reported in the premises of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a drone strike, local media reported on Sunday.

"Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike," the Abu Dhabi media office said on X.

No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological safety levels, it added.

"The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems, and that all units are operating as normal," the statement said

It emphasised that all precautionary measures have been taken, and asked the public to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

No information regarding the origins of the drone strike was mentioned in the statement.

Earlier this month, the UAE reported several missiles and drones "launched from Iran" towards several areas of the country.

After the UAE’s statement on May 5, Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said that the country's armed forces have carried out no missile or drone operation against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the past days, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iranian officials rejected a report by the UAE that accused Iran of launching drone and missile attacks against the country, calling on the UAE's officials and statesmen not to let their country fall into the trap laid by the United States and Israel.

On April 3, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said that its air defence engaged 18 ballistic missiles, four cruise missiles, and 47 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran.

According to the statement, the UAE's air defences have engaged 475 ballistic missiles, 23 cruise missiles and 2,085 UAVs since the start of Iranian attacks.

–IANS

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