Salim Dola built Rs 100 crore assets in Dubai, Turkey using drug money

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch suspects that notorious drug smuggler Salim Dola, considered a close associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and who built an extensive range of assets in Turkey and Dubai, is attempting to mislead investigators during interrogation.

Following the completion of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Dola, who was arrested in Turkey and brought to India, is now being interrogated by various units of the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with multiple cases.

According to Crime Branch officials, Dola significantly expanded his alleged drug trafficking operations and network in Mumbai after the Covid-19 pandemic. Investigations have further revealed that he had been residing in Turkey under the alias 'Ayhan Sheikh' and was allegedly operating an extensive drug network from there.

Investigators have found that Dola amassed assets worth nearly Rs 100 crore in Dubai and Turkey through proceeds generated from drug trafficking activities. Agencies are now examining the extent of his overseas investments, properties, and financial dealings.

During interrogation, Dola reportedly shared important information about a large synthetic drug manufacturing unit operating in Sangli. According to sources, he informed investigators that nearly 20 consignments of MD (Mephedrone) were manufactured at the facility and supplied to different locations across the country.

The Crime Branch is currently verifying the information provided by Dola and investigating the entire supply chain, distribution network, and financial transactions linked to the alleged drug operation.

Officials said Dola also claimed that the money earned through drug trafficking was invested in properties and businesses in India as well as abroad. Investigating agencies are now trying to determine which assets and commercial ventures were allegedly funded using proceeds from the illegal trade.

During questioning, Dola further claimed that the drug network had links to Dawood Ibrahim and his syndicate. However, investigators have clarified that these claims are being treated as part of the ongoing investigation and are being independently verified. Authorities are examining the extent of the alleged involvement of underworld operatives and identifying individuals who may have assisted in running the network.

Several Crime Branch teams have questioned Dola regarding multiple cases, including investigations related to the Satara and Mysuru drug factory operations.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch Unit-3 is separately probing Dola's alleged involvement in the kidnapping and extortion case of Andheri-based businessman Sajid Electricwala.

During interrogation, Dola also claimed that he had sold some of the properties he had purchased in Dubai. The Crime Branch is verifying these claims and gathering details regarding his alleged foreign assets, bank accounts, and investments.

Dola's police custody is set to end on Monday, following which he will be produced before a court for further proceedings. Investigating agencies believe that his continued interrogation could lead to significant revelations about international drug trafficking networks, financial transactions, overseas assets, and possible underworld connections linked to the narcotics trade.

--IANS

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