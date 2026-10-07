October 07, 2026 12:38 PM हिंदी

Sajid Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rapper Emiway Bantai celebrate late Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary

Sajid Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rapper Emiway Bantai celebrate late Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Music composer Sajid Khan remembered his late brother and music composer Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, with an emotional video featuring singer Sunidhi Chauhan and rapper Emiway Bantai.

The special tribute brought together people who shared a close bond with Wajid. Sajid recalled his brother's love for Sunidhi and celebrated his memory with music and heartfelt wishes.

In the video, Sajid begins by calling it an “amazing day” as it marks Wajid's birthday. Addressing his late brother, he says, “Today is an amazing day because it's my brother's birthday. Yes, it's Wajid's birthday. And Wajid, you must be seeing this from somewhere. Today, I am going to show you your favourite person whom you loved a lot, who loved both of you a lot. And you did so much work together.”

Sajid then introduces Sunidhi Chauhan, who shares a warm message for Wajid. She says, “You know I love you and I always will love you. And needless to say that you never leave my mind. He's always there with us.”

Talking about her musical connection with Wajid, Sunidhi adds, “Whether I am on stage, singing your songs or listening to your songs, you're always there. So, know that we love you and we always will.”

Sajid also revealed that Wajid's birthday celebration had a special musical surprise, saying, “And today, I'll tell you one more thing that your teacher has rapped today. And he has rapped with such a dangerous rapper. And he's sitting here.”

Emiway Bantai then joins in the birthday tribute, saying, “And from my Bantai's side, from everyone's side, Wajid, we love you a lot. Happy birthday, bro. Happy birthday.”

For the uninitiated, the music duo Sajid-Wajid produced many popular Bollywood soundtracks.

Sajid-Wajid shared a long musical association with Sunidhi Chauhan, with songs such as Saiya Mora Saiya” from Garv, “Pyar Karna Kisi Ne Sikhaya Nahi” from Mashooka, “Milne Ko Nahi Aaye” from Zindagi Tere Naam, “Phatte Tak Nachna” from Dolly Ki Doli and “Dhoka Dhoka” from Himmatwala.

Sunidhi was also part of the Partner soundtrack on “Maria Maria”, alongside Sonu Nigam and Sajid.

Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020, at the age of 42.

–IANS

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