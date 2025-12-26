Saiyami Kher: Working with Priyadarshan was a lesson in clarity

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher, who has officially wrapped up the shooting schedule of Haiwaan, has talked about Priyadarshan and said that working with the filmmaker was a lesson in clarity.

Speaking about collaborating with Priyadarshan, Saiyami told IANS: “Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan has given me many firsts, my first film with Priyadarshan sir, Akshay sir, and Saif sir. It’s also my first time in this genre. So I’m pretty excited to be a part of this film”

She added: “Working with Priyadarshan sir was a lesson in clarity. A man who has directed 99 films, his experience brings so much calm and precision to set. It’s amazing to watch someone who knows exactly what he wants, every single day,” she said.

As she wrapped the schedule, Saiyami took to social media to share a heartfelt post from the sets of the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

She opened up about her experience working alongside Saif Ali Khan, highlighting the actor’s effortless balance of humour and intensity.

“Saif sir is just constant laughter between takes. Wicked sense of humour, stories that keep everyone entertained… and then the moment it’s ‘Action,’ there’s a switch. Focused, effortless, completely in the zone,” Saiyami added.

Praising Akshay Kumar, Saiyami spoke about the invaluable lessons she took away from watching the superstar at work.

“And finally Akshay sir! What a joy. His discipline, punctuality, and dedication to work is unmatched. I’ve never seen someone bring so much energy, fun, and complete dedication to a set. Every day with him was a reminder of what professionalism really looks like. A Khiladi is born only when one puts in this kind of hard work. So much to learn from him,” she shared.

Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are working on a project titled ‘Bhoot Bangla’. The horror drama is likely to release towards the end of 2025. The movie marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, one of the most commercially rewarding actor-director pairs of Hindi cinema.

--IANS

dc/