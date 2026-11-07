Saiyami Kher says spending time with family has become a Diwali tradition, calls this year a 'working Diwali'

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher revealed that spending quality time with her family, often by travelling together, has become a cherished Diwali tradition.

Speaking about this year's celebrations, the actress told IANS that she will be having a working Diwali due to her shooting schedule, adding that she considers her set her second family and hopes to find some time to celebrate with them.

Asked if there are special rituals or traditions she makes sure to follow every Diwali, Saiyami told IANS: “For me, the biggest tradition has become spending time with my family. We've almost made it a ritual to travel somewhere together every Diwali. Whether it's a holiday or just spending quality time together, that's something we really look forward to.”

Amid a hectic schedule due to her profession, how does she make time for Diwali celebrations?

“Sometimes festivals coincide with work, and you learn to make the most of whatever time you have. This year is a working Diwali for me, but I genuinely enjoy being on set. It's my second family away from home. Hopefully, we'll find a little time to celebrate together.”

“And my parents are always happy when I'm working, so I think they'll consider this an auspicious Diwali!”

Saiyami is set to mark her international debut with an upcoming Indo-Russian drama directed by Maksim Kuznetsov.

Saiyami had shared: “This was a completely different and new experience for me, working with an entirely foreign crew. We shot in Russia, and it was my first time there.”

“Moscow was beautiful, and the overall film experience was incredible. The working atmosphere was very different from what I’m used to, and I really enjoyed being part of this collaboration. I hope this is the first of many more international projects to follow.”

Produced by Kartina Entertainment, White Night Films and Wish Media, the film marks a cross-cultural collaboration that explores the universal language of cinema through a compelling, drama-driven narrative.

While details about the film remain under wraps, Saiyami describes it as a drama. Shot across Russia and India, the film also marks her first visit to Russia.

Saiyami was last seen on screen in the neo-noir crime thriller film co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film, Oppam and stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance.

--IANS

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