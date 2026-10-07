Saiyami Kher recalls advice to ‘date an actor/director’ for an easier entry into films

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher has opened up about her journey in cinema as she completed a decade in the film industry.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she recalled the challenges and unsolicited advice she encountered while trying to find her footing in films. Looking back, Saiyami said she was a reserved and introverted young woman from Nashik with little exposure to the world of cinema and was often judged before she had the opportunity to prove herself.

The ‘Jaat’ actress was even labelled a “villager” and faced unsolicited advice, including suggestions to date an actor or director for an easier entry into the industry and to consider cosmetic procedures. Speaking about completing 10 years in showbiz, Saiyami said, “A decade since I walked onto a film set for the first time. A decade of some of the most life-altering experiences of my life. I was a reserved, introverted 20-something girl from Nashik with barely any exposure to films. I was written off before I had even begun.”

“I was told I was a ‘villager’, that I didn’t have it in me. I was given advice like, ‘Date an actor/director, that’s the easier way in’ and ‘Get a lip job.’ My upbringing and my parents had given me enough security in myself to find humour in grown adults speaking to me like that. I met a whole lot of people with free advice, and rejection pretty much every day,” she added.

She further mentioned, “Until one morning, Adoor Mukerji called and said Dilip Shankar would test me. Something was different this time. Dilip ji’s warmth and gentleness made me realise that good people exist. I spent three months workshopping with him and Adil Hussain, and those three months changed me completely. They taught me to be myself, find truth and honesty in my work, and trust that being myself was enough. Six months later, I was locked for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya.”

Recalling her experience of working with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Saiyami said, “Rakeysh sir was everything I had unknowingly been seeking. A beautiful human being and a dream to work with. He and Bharat ma’am pampered me like I was their own child. Sir completely spoilt me on set. He gave me the freedom to be myself, made me fall in love with acting and taught me little life lessons every day. Every day on Mirzya felt like a day I wished would never end. I found friendships that have lasted 10 years.”

Reflecting on her journey, the ‘Ghoomer’ actress said, “I know I have a long way to go as an actor. There is still so much to learn and explore. And that excites me. I still feel the same hunger and nervous excitement I felt on my first day of shoot. I want to keep challenging myself, on and off camera. To be an endurance athlete in both worlds. To keep showing up, one kilometre at a time. Here’s to the road ahead. Here’s to the next 10.”

Saiyami made her acting debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s “Mirzya” in 2016, opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor.

--IANS

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