‘Saiyaara’ fame Faheem Abdullah returns with ‘Chand Mera Dil’ title track starring Ananya Panday, Lakshya

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) The title track of the upcoming film ‘Chand Mera Dil’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The song has been crooned by Faheem Abdullah of ‘Saiyaara’ fame. The video of the song features the lead pair of Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

The track scores high on romance quotient, and delivers an experience that transports audiences to the golden era of Bollywood music and storytelling. The title track perfectly embodies the film’s soft yet intense vibe, offering a heartfelt glimpse into the world of its characters.

Talking about the song, Faheem Abdullah shared, "There’s a delicate innocence in ‘Chand Mera Dil’ that instantly captivated me to sing it. The song isn’t just about love; it’s about those quiet moments that define it. I wanted my voice to mirror that intimacy, carrying warmth, honesty, and a deeply personal emotion that connects with every listener”.

The track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, sung by Faheem Abdullah, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sachin - Jigar said in a statement, “With ‘Chand Mera Dil’, our aim was to craft a melody that feels both timeless and fresh. We focused on letting the emotion guide the composition, keeping it minimal yet deeply impactful, so every note stays with the listener long after the song ends. Collaborating with Amitabh Bhattacharya is always a wonderful experience, and Faheem’s soulful vocals truly elevate the magic. The title track is the very heart and soul of the film”.

Director Vivek Soni said, “The title track is very close to my heart because it captures feelings in its simplest, most honest form. It's a song that gently draws you into the world of the film, its characters and its emotion. Seeing it resonate so strongly with listeners already has been incredibly special. I hope it becomes something personal for them, in their own way”.

Presented by Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

--IANS

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