Saira Banu remembers Sadhana on 85th birth anniversary: One of the finest artists of Indian cinema

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) On Sadhana’s 85th birth anniversary on Wednesday, Saira Banu remembered the late star and tagged her as “one of the finest artists of Indian cinema.”

Saira took to Instagram, where she shared a string of throwback images featuring her along with Sadhana and other stars including Raj Kapoor and Mala Sinha.

“In loving memory of Sadhana on her birthday. One of the finest artists of Indian cinema, and a presence of rare warmth and grace,” she wrote as the caption.

Saira then spoke about her work “Woh Kaun Thi” “Mera Saya” and “Waqt”.

“She was, without doubt, one of S Mukherjee’s Filmalaya Studios finest creations, an artist whose fine work in “Woh Kaun Thi” “Mera Saya” and “Waqt” still remains timeless in people’s hearts and memories forever (sic),” she wrote.

Sadhana first had an uncredited appearance in Shree 420, which released in 1955. She then featured in director Sashadhar Mukherjee's Love In Simla, where her hairstyle became a rage and came to be known as "Sadhana Cut".

Sadhana went on to star in films such as Parakh, Hum Dono, Asli-Naqli, Ek Musafir Ek Haseena, Mere Mehboob, Woh Kaun Thi?, Arzoo, Waqt and Mera Saaya

In 1974, the actress made her directorial debut with the crime thriller Geetaa Mera Naam, and later withdrew from acting.

Her final screen appearance was Ulfat Ki Nayi Manzilein, which hit the screens in 1994. Sadhana passed away in 2015, aged 74.

Meanwhile, Saira too is one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema. She made her acting debut with Junglee in 1961. The actress shot to major fame with her work in films such as Shagird, Diwana, Sagina, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Padosan, Hera Pheri, Gopi. Her final film before retirement was Faisla in 1988.

Banu, who was married to legendary star Dilip Kumar, also worked as a producer for the Bhojpuri film Ab To Banja Sajanwa Hamaar. She is also regarded as one of the beautiful actresses of Hindi cinema and in 2022, the star was placed in "75 Best Bollywood Actresses" list.

--IANS

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