Saira Bano recalls being mesmerised by Hema Malini's beauty

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Yesteryear beauty Saira Bano was recently visited by Hema Malini at her residence.

Sharing glimpses from the meet on social media, Saira Bano recalled seeing Hema Malini for the first time during the shoot of "Deewana". She confessed to being absolutely mesmerized by the beauty of the 'Dream Girl'.

Expressing her delight at meeting Hema Malini again, she wrote on her IG, "It does not feel so long ago that Hema had come to see me at my home, accompanied by her cousin Prabha… and yet, when I heard that she’s coming again…my heart was happy (sic)."

"When she entered, she looked just as graceful, and in that instant, I was taken back to the very first time I met her in 1966, on the sets of Deewana with Raj Kapoor. Even then, I remember, I was quite simply mesmerised by her beauty there is no other word that feels as true", added Saira Banu.

Looking back at the good old days, she further wrote, "After that, we met a few times again, and I find my thoughts returning most fondly to our days at the Krishna Raj Sagar Dam. Our rooms were next to each other, which meant our days, quite naturally, became shared. We would sit for hours in the verandah, speaking of everything that came to mind, beauty, skin care, little routines, matters that felt so important then, and perhaps were, in their own gentle way. Our mothers were with us too, and would often join, adding something wiser, something steadier, to our easy, unguarded conversations."

Saira Banu also did not forget to mention the late legend Dharmendra and and his equation with Dilip Kumar.

"And somewhere in those thoughts, I found myself thinking of Dharmendra ji, of his warmth, of the sincerity with which he held his affections. The love and regard he had for Dilip sahib was never something he needed to declare; it was understood, in the way he spoke of him, with a respect that came from somewhere very deep," her post read.

--IANS

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