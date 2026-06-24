SAIL supplied 5,700 tonnes of special steel for three newly commissioned Indian Navy ships

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) State-run Maharatna steel giant SAIL on Wednesday said it supplied 5,700 tonnes of special steel for three recently commissioned Indian Navy vessels.

The three naval platforms -- stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft INS Agray and survey vessel (large) INS Sanshodhak -- were commissioned into the Indian Navy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony held at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

According to the PSU firm, the steel supplied for the vessels comprised special quality DMR 249A grade hot-rolled sheets and plates manufactured at its Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela steel plants.

The supply highlights its technological capabilities in producing specialised defence-grade steel required for critical maritime platforms, it added.

SAIL said it has been expanding production of DMR-grade plates to meet the growing requirements of the defence sector, particularly at the Special Plate Plant of the Rourkela Steel Plant.

The company added that its efforts are aligned with the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, aimed at enhancing self-reliance in strategic sectors and reducing dependence on imports.

The steelmaker has previously supplied specialised steel for several key indigenous naval projects, including aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Project 17A stealth frigates INS Nilgiri, INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri.

Its defence-grade steel has also been used in vessels such as INS Ajay, INS Nistar and INS Anjadeep, among others.

SAIL Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Kumar Panda said the company remains committed to supporting India's self-reliance goals in the defence sector.

"As a key partner in India's defence sector, SAIL remains deeply committed to national self-reliance. Delivering high-strength DMR 249A steel plates helps safeguard India's strategic independence while showcasing the company's technological capabilities," Panda said.

The company said the induction of the three naval vessels marks another milestone in India's efforts to strengthen maritime capabilities through indigenous manufacturing and technology development.

--IANS

ag/