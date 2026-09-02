Sahher Bambba gives a peek into her birthday celebration: ‘Surrounded by my favourite people

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Actress Sahher Bambba gave a glimpse into her birthday celebrations as she marked another year surrounded by her favourite people.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ actress shared a series of moments from her special day, offering a peek into the warm and intimate celebration. Sahher described the occasion as a day filled with love, hugs, delicious cake and happy moments with the people closest to her. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Another year around the sun and I wouldn’t have it any other way, surrounded by my favourite people, a cat puzzle, the yummiest cake, lots of hugs and even more love.”

In the photos, Bambba can be seen striking various poses with her birthday cake, flashing her bright smile as she celebrates the special occasion. Needless to say, that her birthday post reflected her gratitude for having her favourite people by her side as she welcomed another year of her life.

On Wednesday, Sahher Bambba turned a year older and received warm birthday wishes from her family and loved ones.

Professionally, Sahher began her acting career with the romantic film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” in 2019, where she starred opposite Karan Deol. She later ventured into television and streaming projects, portraying Maham Begum in the historical drama “The Empire” (2021). In 2025, she appeared as the female lead in the comedy-drama The Ba**ds of Bollywood.” Directed by Aryan Khan, the series was produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. It featured Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.

The show premiered on 18 September 2025 on Netflix.

--IANS

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