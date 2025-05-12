May 12, 2025 9:10 PM हिंदी

SAFF U19 Championship: India take on Nepal with top spot in mind

India take on Nepal with top spot in mind in SAFF U19 Championship. Photo credit: AIFF

Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh), May 12 (IANS) Having already booked their place in the SAFF U19 Championship semifinals, India will aim to secure the top spot in Group B when they face Nepal at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Tuesday.

India kicked off the tournament with an 8-0 rout of Sri Lanka last Friday in head coach Bibiano Fernandes' first match after his return to the national youth team setup. On Sunday, Nepal also thrashed Sri Lanka, winning 5-0 to knock them out of the tournament, while guaranteeing semifinal qualification for both India and themselves.

"Both teams won their first games by big margins. But we don’t read too much into the scorelines. Every match is different, and Nepal have shown that they are a strong and competitive side. They were solid against Sri Lanka and created several chances.

"We’ve analysed their game and know they are well organised. For us, it’s about sticking to our strengths, staying focused, and giving our best on the day. Like I always say, at this level, every team is tough, and it comes down to who wants it more," said Fernandes.

The 48-year-old was left satisfied with the performance in the opening match, especially with the dominance on the ball and the number of chances created by the Blue Colts. It was India's joint-highest margin of victory in a SAFF men's age-group tournament. The U20s had beaten Nepal (2022) and the U17s had defeated Maldives (2023) by the same scoreline of 8-0.

Fernandes also emphasised the importance of not getting carried away and allowing complacency to creep in after a big victory.

"It’s always important to stay grounded, especially after a win like that. These are young boys, and part of their development is to know the importance of humility and discipline. The real test is to keep the same intensity and hunger against stronger teams. The message is clear — one match at a time, no complacency, and always respect the opponent. That’s how we grow as a team."

Courtesy of their big goal difference, the Blue Colts only require a draw to finish as toppers. India will also have the advantage in terms of rest, getting 48 hours more than Nepal to prepare for the game.

"We’ve had three good days to recover and prepare for the Nepal game. The boys have responded well in training – we’re working on fine-tuning a few tactical aspects and focusing on recovery as well. We’ve also been analysing Nepal’s strengths and areas where we can create chances. It’s all about getting the mindset right and making sure we approach the match with intensity and more hunger," said Fernandes.

The Nepal squad contains a mix of their U20 and U17 players from last year. They finished runners-up in the SAFF U20 Championship and were semi-finalists in the SAFF U17 Championship, after losing 2-4 to India.

Led by Urjan Shrestha, who was in charge of the U20 team last year, Nepal recorded their second-biggest victory in a SAFF men's age-group tournament, mainly thanks to a solid second-half showing against Sri Lanka. Shrestha's boys are now gearing up for a much tougher challenge in the shape of hosts India.

"It was difficult to break Sri Lanka down in the first half as they were defending with all 10 players behind the ball. But in the end, we did succeed, so we're happy about that," said Shrestha.

"We came to watch the India match. There's a big difference. We are already in the semi-final, but we will play a tough game against India. We will improve on our mistakes in the first game and hope to continue our journey here," the Nepal coach concluded.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

People watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Monday, May 12, 2025. (IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Operation Sindoor: Pak begged for peace after India’s devastating strikes, says PM Modi

Nuclear blackmail will not come in way of anti-terror action: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Nuclear blackmail will not come in the way of anti-terror action: PM Modi

Photo/IANS/A graphic showing satellite images of the Rahim Yar Khan Airfield, before and after, is displayed during the press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' in New Delhi on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Satellite evidence: India destroyed 15 terrorist camps, including LeT headquarter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS photo)

Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terror: PM Modi

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India (IANS photo)

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi (IANS/video grab)

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration (IANS photo)

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup