New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Condemning frequent attacks on commercial shipping, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the safety and well-being of the seafarers is very important for India, which has the second-largest seafaring community in the world.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have condemned the attacks that have happened on commercial shipping. We have condemned the attacks where people of Indian nationality, Indian seafarers, they have lost lives, they have been injured. Some of these attacks have also happened on Indian-flagged ships.”

Calling for dialogue and diplomacy, Jaiswal stressed that freedom of navigation through international waterways must be restored.

“So we condemn them, and we continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can see an early return to peace in the region. At the same time, we impress upon all parties that freedom of navigation, through international waterways in keeping with international law, must be restored,” he said.

Referring to the latest attack, the MEA spokesperson said that New Delhi had issued a statement and is in touch with several parties.

“We had an attack a day or two before where we issued a statement... we are in touch with several parties on this account and for us the safety and well being of seafaring community is very important, we have the second largest seafaring community in the world,” Jaiswal added.

On Tuesday, India condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz, with the MEA stating that of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore, two injured crew members admitted to a local hospital and one still missing.

“We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026. Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing,” the MEA had said.

On Wednesday, a Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker carrying three Indian seafarers came under a projectile attack in the Persian Gulf while approaching the Strait of Hormuz.

All three Indian nationals on board, along with the rest of the crew, were safe and accounted for, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had said, adding that the vessel, MT NAVIG8 MESSI, was targeted on November 18.

While no serious injuries were reported, one Indian officer was shifted to a hospital for first-aid treatment and medical evaluation.

--IANS

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