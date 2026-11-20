New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India on Friday reiterated its commitment to maintaining a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, while declining to comment on internal developments in the neighbouring country.

“Our position remains consistent that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared history of the two countries and the common cultural values of its people. I have no comments to offer on the internal developments in Bangladesh,” remarked Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi while responding to a question about Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's recent statement amid escalating violence in the country.

Rahman on Thursday took a veiled swipe at India, urging people of Bangladesh to stand united against what he described as ousted Prime Minister Shekh Hasina-led Awami League party’s renewed attempt to trigger arson attacks and violence in the country.

“Let us all prepare ourselves once again, as we did in 2024, to give these terrorists a befitting response. I am making this call for preparation today,” local media outlet UNB quoted the Bangladeshi PM as saying while addressing a rally in Lalmonirhat district.

Accusing the Awami League of orchestrating violence in the country, Rahman further said, “Look at what they have been doing over the past few days. Even after fleeing the country, they have once again started their politics of arson and killing people. They are attacking people from behind and killing them.”

According to a report in 'Dainik Khola Kagoj', a prominent national Bangla-language daily newspaper published from Dhaka, Rahman, without naming India, reportedly said that Hasina, the "fugitive dictator", is once again plotting to please her masters abroad.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, at least four people were killed and several others injured over the last six days as widespread violence, marked by arson attacks, crude bomb explosions, vandalism, road blockades, and clashes, continued to grip the country.

The violence, which took place between November 14 and 19 across at least 12 districts, targeted police stations, residences of political leaders, public offices, vehicles, transport infrastructure, and financial and educational institutions.

As violence spread across the country, a series of attacks targeting the residences of Awami League leaders and those affiliated with the party were reported across several districts, with homes vandalised, looted and set ablaze, Bangladeshi daily The Business Standard reported.

The continued targeting of political leaders' residences, police installations, public infrastructure and financial institutions reflects the deepening security crisis in Bangladesh, with critics raising serious questions over the authorities' ability to maintain law and order.

Responding to another question on the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty with Bangladesh, which is set to expire on December 12 this year, MEA spokesperson said that the India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission remains the established mechanism for discussing all water-related issues between the two countries.

"As we have said before, the India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission is the established mechanism to discuss all water-related cross-border, cross-boundary river-related issues, including the Ganga. And the Government of India remains committed to a constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, while safeguarding India's interests..." he mentioned.

--IANS

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