Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) Well known Tamil film actor and producer Vijay Sethupathi on Friday released a gripping teaser of director Guru Saravanan's upcoming financial crime drama 'Paththu Naal Raja', featuring Tamil actor Sathish and Telugu actor Aadi Saikumar in the lead.

Taking to his social media timelines to release the teaser, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "Elated and happy to release the teaser of #PathunaalRaja! My heartfelt wishes to the entire team for a grand success! A @GhibranVaibodha Musical."

The teaser released begins with an introduction to not the protagonists of the film, but its antagonists.

The teaser shows that while the world runs after money, its antagonist (played by Garuda Ram), who is known as the Digital Devil, is not one among them. The teaser gives away the fact that the Digital Devil has a loan app and his mission is to make anybody who owns a smartphone to take a loan from him through his app.

The teaser also shows that his target base is the average middle class person who draws a monthly salary or in other words, the common man. Sathish, we realise, is one such common man, who draws a monthly salary.

The Digital Devil is seen searching for a rowdy sheeter to scare, threaten and control the common men he cheats. Aadi Saikumar plays the role of the local rowdy sheeter picked by the Digital Devil.

The teaser gives the impression that the story revolves around actor Sathish, whose character is seen visiting a police station. The cops are seen chiding Sathish's character for first borrowing money from unknown people and then turning up at a police station to lodge a complaint against the lender for sending collection agents who behave in an unruly manner.

The film, apart from Sathish and Aadi Saikumar, will also feature Sharanya Ramachandran, Aadukalam Naren, Paruthiveeran Saravanan and others. On the technical front, the film will have music by Ghibran Vaibodha and cinematography by ace cameraman Manoj Paramahamsa.

The film has been produced by G Suresh under the SGS Productions banner.

--IANS

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