Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has ranked her on-screen kisses, and order of ranking can leave a person extremely surprised.

The actress’ list included Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper and Timothee Chalamet.

She recently appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ along with Josh Hutcherson, with whom she has worked with in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’.

During the show, the host asked her to rank her on-screen kisses from best to worst, and she placed her on-screen kiss Josh Hutcherson right on top followed by Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Timothee Chalamet and Chris Pratt at the bottom.

Elsewhere in the episode, she also spoke about her breast implants. During a segment where she was discussing hot topics in the ‘Real Housewives’ universe, the actress was asked about a storyline in which ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star Hailey Glassman said her nose was broken by a woman’s breast.

The show host asked, “Is it a mystery to you how it could break Haley Glassman’s nose?” Responding to the same, the actress said, “Yes, and I have implants”.

When asked if she ever sneaked out a bow and arrow from the ‘Hunger Games’ set as a souvenir, she said that she did but couldn’t locate it.

“I think I lost it, or I guess it was stolen. Where am I going to lose it? I’m just actually learning this in real time that they did”, she added.

Meanwhile, the actress can be seen in the recently released film ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’. The film marks the 6th instalment in the dystopian film franchise, and is directed by Francis Lawrence. It is based on Suzanne Collins' bestselling eponymous novel.

The ensemble cast also includes Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Plemons and Maya Hawke.

The prequel is set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's story and follows a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (played by Joseph Zada) as he enters the brutal 50th Hunger Games. The competition doubles the number of tributes, making survival even more challenging.

--IANS

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