Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Chitraben Thakkar, a resident of Banaskantha district in Gujarat, worked in other households to earn a livelihood and support her family, but all that changed dramatically after she subscribed to the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Central government to empower artisans and craftsmen.

Her journey from washing utensils at a neighbour’s residence to running a small weaving unit has become an inspirational tale in the neighbourhood, with many women folks hoping to replicate her success story.

Recounting her journey, she says that earlier she had to depend on others even for minor personal needs. Though she aspired to be self-reliant, financial hardships stood in her way.

Amidst these challenges, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana came as a ray of hope. After learning about the scheme from an acquaintance, Chitraben applied for it. She received a sewing machine and a loan of one lakh rupees.

Today, she is earning her own livelihood by stitching clothes and contributing financially to her family. She shares that this scheme provided her with the opportunity to stand on her own feet.

Speaking to IANS, she expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "I benefited from this scheme, and I am very happy."

"I used the funds from the scheme to purchase this sewing machine, and I also received a loan of one lakh rupees. Thanks to this scheme, I have become self-reliant. My situation was quite dire in the past; I had no idea what the future held, but today, I am standing on my own feet."

She further stated, "I used to work in other people's homes. During that time, I met an acquaintance who, upon learning about my circumstances, explained the scheme to me in detail. I feel wonderful doing this work, and I am now truly standing on my own feet."

Emphasising the scheme’s potential to bring change, she hoped that other women would also come forward, take benefit of this welfare scheme and learn to stand on their own feet.

Notably, the PM Vishwakarma scheme was launched in 2023 for uplifting the lives of artisans and craftspeople by enhancing their skills and increasing the reach of their products and services. The main thrust of the scheme is to encourage trades in rural and urban areas, with special attention to women's empowerment and marginalised or underserved groups like the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, Specially Abled and Transgender people.

--IANS

mr/dan