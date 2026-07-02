July 02, 2026 8:19 PM हिंदी

Sadie Sink says she 'relates' a lot to Juliet Capulet

Sadie Sink says she 'relates' a lot to Juliet Capulet

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sadie Sink has shared that she sees a lot of herself in her Romeo and Juliet character.

The 24-year-old actress is currently starring in a West End stage production of the William Shakespeare play, but Sadie admits she was initially hesitant to commit to the project, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress, who plays Juliet Capulet, told Nylon magazine, "I was never really drawn to Juliet as a character, and I just pictured her fawning over a balcony, which is fine. I was just like, ‘Is there much there?’"

Sadie eventually changed her mind, accepting that she has quite a lot in common with her character.

The actress reflected, "She soliloquises a lot. She’s talking a lot, and I was really drawn to the fact that she has such a rich inner world, and that’s clear in all of her soliloquies. She has these really big ideas, yet she lives in isolation for the most part, so she’s clearly developed this resilience and emotional intelligence and had to be her own entertainment and friend”.

Sadie explained that she could really relate to the love story. She shared, "As someone who spends a lot of time alone, I was like, ‘Oh, actually, I relate to that a lot’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Sadie has enjoyed significant success on stage and screen, but the actress admits to having a real passion for theatre work.

Sadie, who starred in Stranger Things, the hit Netflix show, alongside the likes of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Maya Hawke, said, "I think theatre will always be a priority for me”.

“I love filming TV, too, and there’s so many things that I want to do in that space as well, but I think the work that I have (accomplished) just in the last two plays that I’ve done, it feels like ... I don’t know, it just feels right”.

Despite this, Sadie noted that audiences struggled to concentrate amid the recent heatwave in London.

--IANS

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