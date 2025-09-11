Sachin Tendulkar not in BCCI president race, his team issues statement

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has firmly quashed rumours of him being considered for the BCCI president’s role. His management company issued a statement on Thursday, making it clear that there is no truth to the speculation.

“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations," read a statement from SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd.

Amid mounting speculation in the lead-up to the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 28, where key elections will be held, including for the board’s president and IPL chairman, Tendulkar has categorically distanced himself from the chatter.

The president’s role has been vacant since Roger Binny stepped down earlier this month after turning 70. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, meanwhile, faces a potential mandatory cooling-off period, having completed six consecutive years in administration.

Despite these changes, most office-bearers are expected to continue. Current secretary Devajit Saikia, who succeeded Jay Shah after Shah assumed the ICC chairmanship, is likely to stay on. Joint secretary Rohan Gauns Desai and treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia are also tipped to retain their positions.

Binny, who took over as BCCI president in October 2022, had been anticipated to serve until the AGM. His sudden exit created space for speculation about possible successors, sparking rumours around several big names - including Tendulkar. However, the batting legend’s management team has now issued a clear denial, putting an end to the buzz and reaffirming that he is not a contender for the top post.

