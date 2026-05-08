May 08, 2026 8:04 PM हिंदी

Sabalenka, Medvedev to continue as neutral athletes despite IOC policy shift: ITF

Aryna Sabalenka, Daniil Medvedev to continue as neutral athletes despite IOC policy shift: ITF

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will keep competing under neutral status. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed that its stance on the suspension of Belarus and Russia remains unchanged, even after a recent policy shift by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC announced on Thursday that athletes from Belarus can again compete under their national identity. They no longer need to undergo neutral-status vetting, despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, the ITF made it clear that this decision will not change tennis’s existing restrictions.

“The International Tennis Federation confirms that the IOC’s announcement does not change its existing position regarding the Belarus and Russian Tennis Federations’ suspensions, which remain in place,” the ITF stated.

The governing body added that the issue will be reviewed later this year. "The membership status of the Belarus Tennis Federation will be considered at the ITF Annual General Meeting in October by the ITF’s voting member nations ("The AGM Council”) in accordance with ITF constitutional process," it further added.

Since the conflict began, players from Belarus and Russia have competed without their national flags or country names in tournaments. Both nations have also been barred from major team competitions, including the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup. Tournaments scheduled in the two countries were cancelled.

Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam champion from Belarus, has continued to excel on the women’s tour as a neutral athlete. Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion from Russia, is currently ranked world No. 9.

The IOC decided on Thursday to lift the ban on Belarusian sportspersons from participating under their flag and country's name in events conducted by International Sports Federations (IFs). The IOC took the decision after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) lifted the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, with the International Judo Federation and the International Swimming Federation (FINA) following suit.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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