Sabalenka, Andreeva begin WTA Finals campaigns with wins

Indian Wells, Nov 10 (IANS) Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva opened their respective campaigns at the WTA Finals with victories on Tuesday (IST), setting up an intriguing Group 2 encounter between the two after the Belarusian overcame Karolina Muchova 7-6(2), 7-5, while the 19-year-old Russian cruised past Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Top seed Sabalenka needed one hour and 53 minutes to get past Muchova, ending the Czech’s unbeaten record in tiebreaks this season and improving her own head-to-head advantage against her opponent. Muchova had entered the contest with a 3-2 career lead over Sabalenka, making her the only player in this year’s Finals field to hold a winning record against the Belarusian.

The opening set was closely contested, with both players trading breaks and Muchova twice moving ahead. Sabalenka responded immediately on both occasions, eventually taking control in the tiebreak. Muchova saved two set points to force the decider, but a pair of forehand errors allowed Sabalenka to clinch it 7-2.

The second set also featured a series of breaks, with Sabalenka eventually establishing a 5-3 advantage. Although she failed to serve out the match at 5-4, allowing Muchova to level the set, the Belarusian regained control in the following game before holding serve to seal the win.

The victory extended Sabalenka’s winning streak in WTA Finals opening matches to five, having lost her debut encounter to Paula Badosa in 2021. She is now 11-0 at the season-ending tournament whenever she wins the first set and has registered 13 match victories at the event, drawing level with Mary Pierce for the most wins by a player yet to lift the title.

Andreeva, meanwhile, marked her WTA Finals debut with an emphatic performance against Svitolina, winning the final seven games of the contest to complete a 6-4, 6-0 victory in 70 minutes.

The Russian saved all six break points she faced and maintained her serve throughout the match, including a demanding final game in which she fought off four opportunities for Svitolina to break. The result also helped Andreeva avenge her defeat to the Ukrainian at this year’s Australian Open and improve her head-to-head record against her to 2-1.

The match brought together two players separated by 12 years and 229 days, the biggest age gap between opponents at the WTA Finals since Venus Williams and Caroline Garcia met in 2017. Svitolina, the 2018 champion, was unable to halt Andreeva’s momentum as the teenager dominated the closing stages.

Andreeva’s victory also completed a clean sweep for the higher seeds in the first four singles matches of this year’s tournament, with Sabalenka, Linda Noskova and Coco Gauff having also won their opening fixtures.

The upcoming clash between Sabalenka and Andreeva carries an added layer of intrigue. The Russian defeated the Belarusian in the 2025 Indian Wells final, 603 days before their next meeting, but Sabalenka holds a 4-2 advantage in their overall head-to-head record.

With both players beginning their Group 2 campaigns on a winning note, their next encounter could prove crucial in determining the early shape of the group standings.

--IANS

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