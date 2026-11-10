November 10, 2026 8:52 AM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with their little Nawabs Taimur and Jeh at Diwali party

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with their little Nawabs Taimur and Jeh at Diwali party

Mumbai, November 10 (IANS) Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse of their intimate Diwali celebrations as they posed for pictures with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena shared a series of pictures from their Diwali celebration on her social media account, giving fans a rare glimpse of the family together.

In one of the pictures, Kareena and Saif are seen posing together against a backdrop of flowers and festive decor.

Another picture featured the couple with Taimur and Jeh. Saif opted for an all-black traditional outfit, paired with black footwear, while Kareena wore an elegant beige-toned festive ensemble with intricate embellishments. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery and a matching turban.

Taimur was dressed in an orange kurta paired with white pyjamas, while Jeh twinned in the festive spirit in a bright red kurta with white pyjamas. Sharing the pictures, Kareena kept her caption simple, writing, “Diwali 2026”.

Adding more information about Kareena's ensemble, celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, who styled the actress, revealed that the ensemble brought together contemporary fashion and heirlooms from Saif Ali Khan's family.

Rhea described Kareena's look as featuring a pure chandi kaftan and turban by Punit Balana, accessorised with a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal's 30-carat emerald, carved with Ayat-ul-Kursi. She also revealed that the jewellery came through Saif's family, with his grandmother Sajida Sultan being the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.

Earlier, the actress was seen attending a Diwali lunch with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, along with her sister Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena opted for a green traditional outfit with a red dupatta for the family gathering and completed the look with sindoor.

–IANS

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