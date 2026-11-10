'Truly inspired by the sagacity of his vision', says Suryakumar Yadav after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) A few days after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to the T20 World Cup title early this year, along with his family, met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

After the meeting, the 26-year-old cricketer said he was inspired by the Home Minister's vision, adding that 'it was one of those rare meetings that push the frontiers one never knew existed'.

"Glad to have met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji with my family.

"It was one of those rare meetings that push the frontiers one never knew existed. Truly inspired by the sagacity of his vision, which spans an extraordinary range of subjects, from national security to sports and spirituality," Suryakumar Yadav wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Yadav met the Home Minister along with his wife, Devisha Shetty, and daughter. He posed for pictures with Home Minister Amit Shah and showed him his T20 World Cup medal. He also presented a memento to the Home Minister.

Amit Shah is the second key government leader that Suryakumar Yadav met in the last three days in Delhi.

On Saturday, the Mumbai cricketer met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his family and spent some time interacting with the PM.

Surya, a two-time T20 World Cup winner, having been part of the sides that bagged the titles in the 2024 and 2026 championships, said meeting the Prime Minister was a heartwarming moment for him. Fondly known as SKY, the 36-year-old from Mumbai met the PM along with his wife, Devisha Shetty, and daughter.

In a post on Instagram, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his happiness over meeting PM Modi. He went in with a bouquet of roses and also shared a framed photograph with the PM.

"From wearing the Indian jersey to having the privilege of meeting the Honourable Prime Minister of our country, Shri Narendra Modi ji, moments like these make you reflect on the journey, the responsibilities and the countless blessings that have come along the way. Truly humbled, deeply grateful and forever proud to be Indian. Jai Hind," Suryakumar Yadav wrote in a social media post.

Known for his exploits in T20, the shortest format of the game, Surya has represented India in 113 T20I matches, scoring 3,272 runs at an average of 36.35, hitting four hundreds and 25 fifties. He has played one Test, 37 ODIs, and 86 First-Class matches.

He has also been part of the ACC Asia Cup-winning sides twice, leading them to victory in 2025 in the United Arab Emirates.

Born on September 14, 1990, in Bombay (as Mumbai was called then), he traces his roots to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

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